Milder temperatures this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After seeing a string of cold, dreary and misty days in the Coastal Bend, we finally got some late-day sunshine on Sunday and what a welcome sight it was!

We’re going to begin the work week with similar conditions which will include some chilly morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but with some afternoon sunshine those temperatures will be climbing into the 60s for most area locations.

Surface-based high pressure is in control of the forecast and much of the upper-level patterns that brought us the cold temperatures have retreated to the north and will allow us to see temperatures climb throughout the week instead of staying cold and below normal.

If you are a fan of the South Texas warmth, we’ll slowly be climbing back into the 70s and eventually 80s as we head towards the end of the week and into the weekend.

As we do that, clouds and wind will begin to increase as well. We’ll start the week with generally light winds with those mainly sunny skies, but as fronts make their way into the Pacific northwest, our southeasterly breeze will kick up which will lead to the warmer temperatures, but also lead to windy conditions along with mainly cloudy skies.

Our next front looks to arrive by early next week with a shot of some isolated showers and another dose of cooler weather.

In the meantime, lets enjoy the sunshine and milder temperatures while they’re here.

Today: Mainly sunny, light winds and cool temperatures…High: 66…Wind: ESE 7-14 MPH.

Tonight: A few more clouds, muggy and cold again…Low: 38…Wind: NNE 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny skies, staying with light winds and a tad milder…High: 69…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday: A few clouds, temperatures near seasonal average in the low 70s…High: 71…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies take over along with breezy winds…High: 74…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Friday: Partly cloudy, warmer and turning windy…High: 79…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Weekend Outlook: Mainly cloudy, humid and windy…High: near 80…Winds: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Have a great day!