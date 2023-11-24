Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mild temperatures into the weekend

Rain chances increase this weekend
ct6418sunrise.jpg
Courtesy Carlo Trevizo
ct6418sunrise.jpg
Posted at 6:38 AM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 07:54:23-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning and Happy Friday!

After a cool and chilly Thanksgiving holiday, we're in for a bit of a temporary warm-up in our temperatures today and as we look ahead to the weekend. High pressure shifting further east will allow for moisture to build in the Coastal Bend and this will increase our temperatures. Today, temperatures will reach the low 70s with partly sunny skies. We'll see some pockets of sunshine but cloud cover will increase in the afternoon.

Along with these short-lived mild temperatures in the 70s continuing through the weekend, our rain chances are back as well. We can expect stray to isolated showers in the later afternoon hours on Saturday and during the morning on Sunday.

I am tracking our next cold front and right now it is set to arrive late Sunday and will cool our temperatures back into the 40s Sunday night.

Have a great day and wonderful weekend!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019