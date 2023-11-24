Mild temperatures into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning and Happy Friday!

After a cool and chilly Thanksgiving holiday, we're in for a bit of a temporary warm-up in our temperatures today and as we look ahead to the weekend. High pressure shifting further east will allow for moisture to build in the Coastal Bend and this will increase our temperatures. Today, temperatures will reach the low 70s with partly sunny skies. We'll see some pockets of sunshine but cloud cover will increase in the afternoon.

Along with these short-lived mild temperatures in the 70s continuing through the weekend, our rain chances are back as well. We can expect stray to isolated showers in the later afternoon hours on Saturday and during the morning on Sunday.

I am tracking our next cold front and right now it is set to arrive late Sunday and will cool our temperatures back into the 40s Sunday night.

Have a great day and wonderful weekend!