Mild evening with a few clouds

Posted at 5:19 PM, Jun 25, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Heat Advisories in effect until 7 p.m. in Nueces, Kleberg and San Patricio counties

Stray showers are possible tomorrow morning

Potential for more tropical funnels tomorrow CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST Tonight: Mild and a few clouds

Temperature: Low 80ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy and hot

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph Thursday:

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph Stay safe and have a good evening!

