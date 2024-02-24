Watch Now
Mild and dry weekend, but windy and warmer early next week

A trough east of the Rockies is generating strong south to southeast flow over the Coastal Bend the next few days, increasing humidity and temperatures. Cooler with a chance of showers late week.
Sunny & Mild Today and Again Sunday
Sunny and dry today through Sunday; slight rain chances return late next week.
Posted at 1:37 PM, Feb 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-24 14:37:19-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Strong south to southeast flow over the Coastal Bend will raise humidity and temperatures over the next few days, but expect a cold front late Wednesday, followed by cooling with a chance of showers late week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Fair skies with warm afternoons and mild nights through the weekend
  • Strong onshore flow early next week will have winds gusting over 30 mph
  • A cold front late Wednesday brings no rain but does lower temperatures
  • An upper-air disturbance should dampen us with isolated to scattered showers Thursday and Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Sunny and mild
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
East southeast 8 to 14 mph

Tonight:
Partly cloudy with increasing humidity
Temperature:
Low in the middle 50s
Winds:
East southeast 8 to 14 mph

Sunday:
Mostly sunny but very windy
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
South 16 to 30 mph

If you don't mind the wind, weather will be great through the weekend. Look for warm and humid early in the work week, with cooler and showery later.

