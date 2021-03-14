Menu

Midday Cold Front Sweeps Away Heat; Leaves Cooler and Drizzly Afternoon

Clearing Skies, Light Wind Make for Chilly Overnight
Foggy, drizzly skies and cool temperatures envelop the Coastal Bend this afternoon
Back to the Drizzle
Posted at 3:45 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 17:22:56-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a week of heat, humidity and strong onshore winds, a cold front swept through the Coastal Bend today followed by much cooler air and drizzle.

Skies will clear this evening, but the front returns as a warm front Monday and brings showers. Warmer and more humid air returns Tuesday, along with isolated showers, ahead of a Wednesday cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will dot the region with the midweek front, but fair and mild afternoons with clear, cool nights will define the rest of the week.

Expect highs in the 70s to lower 80s, with lows in the 60s Monday and Tuesday, falling to the 50s the rest of the week.

