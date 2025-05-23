MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FORECAST: Hot & breezy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Major heat risk all weekend

A line of showers and t-storms popping up from the San Antonio area are moving through parts of the Coastal Bend this morning. These showers were sparked up by a frontal boundary moving through Central Texas. This will mostly impact northern portions of the Coastal Bend early this morning will clear out by midday.

After record-tying high temperatures were recorded at CCIA yesterday afternoon, we'll be in for more dangerous heat today and through Memorial Day weekend. It will be a copy-and-paste forecast all weekend with temperatures in the 90s and feels like temps in the triple digits.

Heat danger will increase to major risk (level 3 out of 4) over the weekend. Be sure to stay hydrated and lather up on that SPF!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and hot

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy and muggy

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Lots of sunshine and heat

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SE 10-25 mph

Have a great day and enjoy the holiday weekend!