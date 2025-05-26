MEMORIAL DAY FORECAST: Hot, mostly sunny, and breezy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Memorial Day!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Hot, humid, and breezy conditions

Rain chances return by early Tuesday and persist through most of the week



Moderate to major heat risk persists this Memorial Day as the forecast remains consistent from this past weekend. If you have the day off, go out to enjoy any outdoor activities, but remember to keep practicing heat safety.

Moisture is abundant across South Texas, and shifts in the upper levels of the atmosphere will cause disturbances that could spark showers late tonight in inland and northern neighborhoods.

A frontal boundary will approach the Coastal Bend around the midweek, bringing showers and t-storms to the area that will last into next weekend. Exact timing could vary a bit based on, but beneficial rainfall looks promising for the watershed.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Hot, mostly sunny, and breezy

Temperature: High 92°F

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and showers possible for inland and northern neighborhoods

Temperature: Low 78°F

Winds: SE 15-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with late t-showers

Temperature: High 92°F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a great and safe Memorial Day!