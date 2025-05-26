Watch Now
MEMORIAL DAY FORECAST: Hot, mostly sunny, and breezy

Julia Kwedi Monday 5/26/25 Sunrise forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Memorial Day!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Hot, humid, and breezy conditions
  • Rain chances return by early Tuesday and persist through most of the week

Moderate to major heat risk persists this Memorial Day as the forecast remains consistent from this past weekend. If you have the day off, go out to enjoy any outdoor activities, but remember to keep practicing heat safety.
Moisture is abundant across South Texas, and shifts in the upper levels of the atmosphere will cause disturbances that could spark showers late tonight in inland and northern neighborhoods.

A frontal boundary will approach the Coastal Bend around the midweek, bringing showers and t-storms to the area that will last into next weekend. Exact timing could vary a bit based on, but beneficial rainfall looks promising for the watershed.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Hot, mostly sunny, and breezy
Temperature: High 92°F
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and showers possible for inland and northern neighborhoods
Temperature: Low 78°F
Winds: SE 15-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with late t-showers
Temperature: High 92°F
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a great and safe Memorial Day!

