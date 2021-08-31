Members from 361 Off-Road Rescue Group organizing help for Hurricane Ida victims

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The aftermath of Hurricane Ida has left millions without power, and has left some folks in Louisiana stuck.

Diego Martinez from Alice,Texas said he has family in Louisiana and normally they leave when a hurricane or tropical storm comes but because of the pandemic they did not want to chance getting sick.

Martinez said he is a member of 361 off-road rescue group where members are organizing a group to bring supplies, basic essentials and vehicles to help rescue anyone who may be stranded in their car.

Martinez said his mom and younger brother who is autistic live in areas where hurricane Ida made landfall. Martinez said he hoped and prayed they were okay.

“Me being the oldest of the group, I can totally understand why she did what she did. You know if I was in her shoes or in the similar situation as her, I probably would have done the something too. It was the risk she was willing to take versus the risk she was willing to take with the pandemic, it was something she was not willing to go through," said Martinez.

Martinez said his mom and brothers are fine. Now that the storm has passed, he, along with other members of 361 Off-Road Rescue Group plan to leave Sept. 1 and later in the week to Louisiana to bring supplies.

“It’s been a rough year and a half to two years for all of us. And its good to see the people come together and help out," said Martinez.

