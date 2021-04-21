Mainly sunny, cooler and windy Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI — Another cold front has moved through the Coastal Bend this morning and has brought another round of some unseasonably cool temperatures and drier air into the area.

Winds will be on the gusty side for today with mainly sunny skies over South Texas and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Clouds will return by this evening as the cold front will eventually return northward as a warm front and bring back lots of clouds and the chance for showers and thundershowers.

Forecast calls for the winds to stay elevated right through the end of the week, so as the warm front moves into the central parts of the state it will collide with another cold front that is forecast to arrive here on Saturday around midday. So expect mainly cloudy skies Thursday with scattered showers in the area as temperatures get milder. On Friday, there could be a round of storms causing some severe weather just north of the Coastal Bend. Given the extra wind that’ll be in place though, most of the storm activity will be just out of our viewing area. We’ll be keeping a close eye on that in the 6WEATHER Center.

Today: Mainly sunny, windy and cooler; clouds increase late afternoon…High: 71…Wind: ENE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with increasing clouds, breezy and cool…Low: 62…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: Cloudy to overcast, little sun, slightly milder, windy and scattered showers…High: 74…Wind: ESE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Friday: Mainly cloudy, windy and warmer; storm potential northern parts of Coastal Bend and northward as warm front moves by…High: 84…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Saturday: Mainly sunny and hot for first part of day, cold front arrives midday dry; slightly cooler and drier air filters in…High: 90…Wind: NNE 10-20 MPH.

Sunday: Mainly sunny and near seasonal, breezy…High: 84…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Have a great day!

