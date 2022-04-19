Mainly cloudy, warm & humid today with a few stray to isolated showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The very warm temperatures, humid conditions and strong winds will continue to be a part of the forecast as we move through the remainder of the week.

With some extra moisture in the atmosphere today and tomorrow, and with a stalled front lingering in the region, it will kick off a few stray to isolated showers in the region. Not expecting any big rainfall amounts, but they will be spotty.

As out southeasterly winds increase today, above normal tides and onshore flow will help to push some waters along the coast and result in some minor beach inundation. Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory for all Gulf-facing beaches until 7AM on Wednesday.

Aside from the small chances of a few showers today and tomorrow, we’ll just be dealing with above normal temperatures from Thursday through the weekend. In addition, the winds will turn up and we’ll begin to see gusts around 40-45MPH. These days may result in Coastal Flood Advisories as well, so beachgoers continue to use caution.

The next big system that we are watching is currently way out in the Alaska area and near the Bering Sea and Pacific Ocean. This storm system is forecast to move all the way into South Texas early next week and result in some scattered showers and storms. Since this is still a way out, we’ll continue to monitor its progression. However, this would present the best opportunity for some rainfall for the whole area in the next 7-days.

Today: Mainly cloudy with stray to isolated showers in the area, staying warm, humid and windy…High: 80…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Tonight: Staying on the breezy side, mainly cloudy and muggy…Low: 71…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy skies, a tad warmer and still the possibility of a few stray to isolated showers in the area…High: 84…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies, very warm, humid and windy…High: 87…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Friday: Winds turn very gusty and strong, staying partly cloudy and very warm…High: 86…Wind: SE 20-30 MPH & gusting around 40-45 MPH.

Saturday: Good mix of clouds and sunshine, remaining on the warm and muggy side with strong gusty winds…High: 86…Wind: SSE 25-35 MPH & gusting around 40-50 MPH.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid with strong and gusty winds…High: 87…Wind: SSE 25-35 MPH & gusting.

Have a great day!