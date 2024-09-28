Magnificent weekend, first half of next week, but watching tropics for late-week rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Expect sunny, warm days and clear but coolish nights with light winds this weekend and well into next week. We will be watching for tropical development in the western Gulf of Mexico along with associated increasing rain chances Thursday and Friday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Near or below normal morning low temperatures (upper 60s) this weekend

Above normal afternoon temperatures (lower to middle 90s) but low humidity into midweek

Rain chances return Thursday and Friday, with potential for significant rain on Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Sunny and warm with low humidity

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s

Winds:

Light and variable

Tonight:

Clear and cool

Temperature:

Low in the upper 60s

Winds:

Light and variable

Sunday:

Sunny, warm and dry

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s

Winds:

Light east wind

A high rip current risk remains for Gulfside beaches this weekend; be careful out there.