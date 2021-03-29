Expect cool, cloudy conditions today with more sun inland

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Yesterday’s cold front has brought some cooler conditions into South Texas and we received record rainfall out at the airport.

Much of the rainfall totals were a few tenths, as expected, but there was a cluster of storms that congregated near the airport area and dropped a whopping 2.32 inches of rainfall there. It broke the daily record rainfall from 1999 of 2.10 inches.

Clouds are going to hold today, tomorrow and much of the upcoming work week. We’ll see a few spots of sunshine, but mainly cloudy skies are going to dominate.

Our next big weather maker will come around midday on Wednesday in the form of another cold front. It will increase rain chances again with scattered showers and thundershowers possible along with another dose of some cooler temperatures.

And like our previous front, a couple of hundredths to a few tenths will be possible, but locally higher amounts are forecast to be fewer and far between.

Today: Mainly cloudy, cool and below normal temperatures…High: 72…Wind: ESE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, some patchy fog/drizzle and light showers possible…Low: 63…Wind: ESE 4-8 mph.

Tuesday: Warmer and more wind with mainly cloudy skies…High: 82…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.

Wednesday: A transition day as the front arrives around midday. Lots of wind and scattered showers with frontal passage, cooler air follows front…High: 78 with temps dropping…Wind: NNE 20-30 mph and gusting.

Thursday: Much cooler and still mainly cloudy skies with a few hints of sunshine and breezy…High: 67…Wind: ENE 10-20 mph.

Friday: Mainly cloudy and still below normal temperatures with mainly cloudy skies…High: 73…Wind: ESE 15-25 mph.

Weekend Outlook: Temperatures warming back up near seasonal levels with mostly cloudy skies and a good breeze. Rainfall chances stay low.

Have a great day!

