Low rainfall chances, but better than none at all

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The dreaded “heat dome of high pressure” that has been responsible for our brutal heat in South Texas, and over much of Texas for that matter, has shifted to our east and over the southeastern half of the United States. While it is still close by and we’ll still see plenty of hot temperatures that are lingering at or just above seasonal average, we’ll start to see a subtle change in our forecast.

That subtle change will come in the form of a few stray to isolated tropical showers in the forecast. This rainfall opportunity is not a great one and certainly nothing to get overly excited about; however, this is about the only opportunity we have for some showers in the forecast and anything that we can get that puts some raindrops in the bucket is most certainly going to be a welcome sight.

Rainfall amounts will only lead to a few hundredths each day, if you’re lucky, perhaps a few a few tenths of an inch. As we inch closer to about ten inches below normal for this time of year, the situation for rain is dire & even a few hundredths will be welcome.

Over the weekend, the heat will take over once again and so will another round of some Saharan Dust that will make our skies hazy and degrade our air quality once again.

The tropics continue to stay quiet over on the Atlantic side and no new tropical cyclones are forecast to form over the next five-days.

Today: Starting off the day with plenty of cloud coverage along with warm and muggy conditions, we’ll see more afternoon sunshine & it’ll still be plenty hot with a few stray to isolated showers in the area; most of us stay dry…High: 95…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and muggy with an elevated breeze…Low: 76…Wind: SSE 7-14 MPH.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and windy with a few stray showers still possible coming in off the Gulf…High: 95…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid and windy…High: 96…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Saturday: The hazy Saharan Dust returns with mainly sunny skies and very hot temperatures…High: 97…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 106-112.

Sunday: Hazy, sunny, hot and windy…High: 95…Wind: ESE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 106-112.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies return along with a small chance of a stray shower or two; staying hot and muggy…High: 94…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 106-112.

Have a great day and here’s hoping that a stray tropical shower finds you!