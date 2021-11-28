Low clouds, cool north wind, persist over much of Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An upper level low moving east through the Lone Star State will gradually clear skies late today as surface high pressure builds into the area, allowing a chilly night followed by daybreak fog for your Monday. Expect fair skies and a gradual warming trend through the week, with isolated showers Thursday night and again on Sunday. A weak mid-level disturbance will bring a few clouds to the region on Tuesday, but without available moisture no rain is expected. By Thursday night, however, isolated showers develop and persist into early Friday. Additional showers will be expected with another disturbance on Sunday, but most of that activity is likely to remain over North and Northeast Texas. Highs will gradually warm from the lower 70s to the middle 80s, with lows moderating from the 40s and 50s to the lower 60s. Activity in the tropics is now extinguished for the season.

