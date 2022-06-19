Lots of sun and warmth this afternoon; AM fog Monday; the stray showers Monday and Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A powerful upper level ridge centered over the Mid Mississippi Valley is bringing record heat and dangerous heat indices from the Canadian border to the Rio Grande and Gulf Coast this weekend, and will allow only stray showers here Monday and Tuesday. Saharan dust returns Wednesday and Thursday but will not be as thick or long-lasting as the previous event. An east southeasterly breeze at 12 to 23 mph this evening will die off in the pre-dawn hours Monday, allowing inland fog to develop. Otherwise, expect fair nights and sunny days with highs in the middle to upper 90s (gradually heating up later in the week), with daybreak temperatures in the middle 70s.

The tropical Atlantic Basin, including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, remain quiet. Tropical Storm Blas and Tropical Depression Celia are moving west to west northwest, away from Mexico and pose no threat to the South Texas area.

