Lots of changes next few days: two cold fronts, thunderstorms and active tropics

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The first genuine cold front of the fall will bring showers and thunderstorms tonight and early Tuesday, while marine hazards abound ahead of the system. Tropical Storm Raphael was named this morning in the Caribbean and will move into the Gulf of Mexico later this week as a hurricane.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Hazardous marine conditions currently include high rip current risks, a Small Craft Advisory and Coastal Flood Advisory.

Overnight and morning thunderstorms will be strong, with a marginal risk of severe

Rainfall may total near one inch in some locales

Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected later in the week with another cold front, likely arriving Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight

Temperature:

Low in the upper 60s

Winds:

South to southwest 16 to 30 mph

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy, breezy and less humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning

Temperature:

High in the upper 70s

Winds:

North 12 to 22 mph

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy

Temperature:

High in the lower 80s

Winds:

Northeast 8 to 12 mph

Today would be a good day not to sail or go to the beach.