Lightning storm lighting up the Coastal Bend skies

Live Oak, Bee and Refugio counties all being affected early Wednesday
Pixabay file image via MGN Online
Scattered lightning being seen across Coastal Bend early Wednesday morning.
Lightning
Posted at 4:26 AM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 05:29:12-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a heavy lightning show just to our north this morning where a cluster of showers and storms continue to affect our extreme northern counties including Live Oak, Bee and Refugio.

There are currently no watches/warnings in effect, but these storms have lots of lightning, heavy downpours and potentially some small hail.

Please use caution if you are traveling in or to that area this morning!

The activity is slowly spreading northeast.

