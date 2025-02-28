Light southeasterly breezes will keep Gulf moisture in the place this weekend, but no rain expected.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Warm, humid conditions will support morning fog this weekend,while strong southeast winds early in the work week will elevate temperatures to well above normal.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Widespread dense fog overnight and early Saturday will drop visibility to near zero
- More fog expected again early Sunday
- A cold front Tuesday will bring no rain to the area, but will bring drier air
- Another disturbance Friday may bring isolated showers
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Partly cloudy with widespread dense fog after midnight
Temperature:
Low in the upper 50s
Winds:
Light and variable
Saturday:
Widespread morning dense fog, then partly cloudy and warm
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
East southeast 8 to 14 mph
Sunday:
Morning fog, the partly cloudy, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 14 to 26 mph
Beach and boating conditions will be acceptable after the fog disperse both Saturday and Sunday..