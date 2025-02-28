Watch Now
Light southeasterly breezes will keep Gulf moisture in the place this weekend, but no rain expected.

Temperatures will remain at or above normal this coming week, but little to no rainfall will maintain drought conditons areawide.
Visibility expected to crater early Saturday in widespread dense fog
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Warm, humid conditions will support morning fog this weekend,while strong southeast winds early in the work week will elevate temperatures to well above normal.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Widespread dense fog overnight and early Saturday will drop visibility to near zero
  • More fog expected again early Sunday
  • A cold front Tuesday will bring no rain to the area, but will bring drier air
  • Another disturbance Friday may bring isolated showers

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Partly cloudy with widespread dense fog after midnight
Temperature:
Low in the upper 50s
Winds:
Light and variable

Saturday:
Widespread morning dense fog, then partly cloudy and warm
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
East southeast 8 to 14 mph

Sunday:
Morning fog, the partly cloudy, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 14 to 26 mph

Beach and boating conditions will be acceptable after the fog disperse both Saturday and Sunday..

