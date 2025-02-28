Light southeasterly breezes will keep Gulf moisture in the place this weekend, but no rain expected.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Warm, humid conditions will support morning fog this weekend,while strong southeast winds early in the work week will elevate temperatures to well above normal.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Widespread dense fog overnight and early Saturday will drop visibility to near zero

More fog expected again early Sunday

A cold front Tuesday will bring no rain to the area, but will bring drier air

Another disturbance Friday may bring isolated showers

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Partly cloudy with widespread dense fog after midnight

Temperature:

Low in the upper 50s

Winds:

Light and variable

Saturday:

Widespread morning dense fog, then partly cloudy and warm

Temperature:

High near 80

Winds:

East southeast 8 to 14 mph

Sunday:

Morning fog, the partly cloudy, windy and warm

Temperature:

High in the upper 70s

Winds:

Southeast 14 to 26 mph

Beach and boating conditions will be acceptable after the fog disperse both Saturday and Sunday..