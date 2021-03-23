Less wind and very warm today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Winds ramped up in a big way yesterday with maximum wind gusts topping out at 41 mph at the Corpus Christi International Airport.

Just for comparison, remember that tropical storm-force winds begin at 39 mph.

Despite some showers and storms rolling through the central and northern parts of the state yesterday and early this morning, we here in South Texas were left on the tail-end and for the most part not impacted.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on frontal boundaries to our north for the potential for some showers, but this time of year the fronts are becoming weaker, and (at least for this week) the opportunity for rainfall with a couple of fronts is very low.

Instead, temperatures will head above average with afternoon highs going around 10-15 degrees above normal.

Today: Look for more sunshine, less wind and very warm temperatures. High: 87. Wind: ESE 7-14 mph.

Tonight: Muggy and partly cloudy with some fog forming. Low: 63. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Heat continues, wind increases and a good mix of clouds & sun. High: 85. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Weak front arrives before midday, still warm, more sun…merely a wind shift. High: 83. Wind: NNW 15-25 mph.

Friday: Mainly sunny and warm, turning windy. High: 84. Wind: ESE 15-25 mph and gusting.

Weekend Outlook: Features a good amount of sun, winds will be on the breezy side with highs in the middle 80s. Rain chances very low.

Have a great day!

