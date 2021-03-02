Less Wind & More Sunshine Today

CORPUS CHRISTI — Much drier and cooler air has filtered into the Coastal Bend, courtesy of yesterday’s cold front. Temperatures this morning are mainly starting in the upper 40s to low 50s, so don’t forget the jacket as you make your way out the door.

High pressure will continue to settle into South Texas today and a lot of the morning clouds we are observing will get cleared out and we’ll look for more sunshine by this afternoon.

So, the forecast for today calls for decreasing clouds throughout the day and an afternoon high of 64. Winds have been on the gusty side and those will begin to come down some as the day progresses as well. Small Craft Advisories are posted until 9AM. Wind: NNE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight, look for mainly clear skies and chilly temperatures in the middle 40s with light north-northeasterly winds around 4-8 MPH.

Wednesday looks fantastic with mainly sunny skies, highs in the low 70s and a gentle east-southeasterly wind around 10-15 MPH.

Thursday, we pick up a few more clouds in the area and winds will also increase as a cold front approaches from the west. High temperatures a tad warmer, but still near seasonal, at 74.

Friday will be the warmest day of the 7-day forecast with afternoon high temperatures forecast to reach the lower 80s. Again, this is in advance of a cold front, Pacific in nature, that will approach from the west and move through Friday evening. There could be a brief passing shower, stray in nature with most of us staying dry, but it’ll filter in some slightly cooler air for the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday, we’ll have mainly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-70s, but it’ll be breezy with winds around 10-20 MPH.

Have a great day!

