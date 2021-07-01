Less rainfall for today and into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI , Texas — We had another round of scattered showers and storms move through the Coastal Bend yesterday that dropped isolated pockets of heavy rain for our inland communities. Officially out at Corpus Christi International, we picked up three hundredths of an inch of rain.

Tropical moisture is moving out and some slightly drier air is now filtering into South Texas, which will give us a few drier days, but it will only be temporary.

Friday through much of the Fourth of July weekend we’ll see a healthy amount of cloud coverage, and temperatures will be near seasonal average in the low to mid-90s. In those clouds we could still see the possibility of a few stray showers, but overall, the coverage will be less than what we observed from the beginning of the weak.

Going into next week, a weak frontal boundary and more tropical moisture moving in from the Gulf will create another round of scattered tropical showers and storms in the region. It will be in this time that some locations could pick up another 1-2 inch rainfall totals.

We are keeping a close eye on the tropics this morning as Tropical Storm Elsa formed in the southern Atlantic. Else will move to the west-northwest at a fairly rapid speed of 20-25 MPH into the Caribbean and eventually into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Those living in the southeast around Florida will need to monitor the progress of the storm closely. Else currently does not pose a threat to South Texas or the western Gulf of Mexico.

Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, isolated showers and storm…High: 91…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Tonight: A few clouds lingering, quiet, tranquil and muggy…Low: 74…Wind: Light & Variable.

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and stuffy with only a few stray showers…High: 93…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Saturday: Clouds roll back in, still hot and muggy with some stray showers…High: 93…Wind: SE 7-14 MPH.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy and hot with some stray showers in the area…High: 92…Wind: SE 7-14 MPH.

Monday: Tropical moisture increasing, still hot with some scattered showers and storms…High: 92…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Tropical downpours with cloudy skies and hot temps…High: 90…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Have a fantastic day!