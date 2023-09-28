Less hot today with promising rain chances ahead

Happy Friday Eve!

Hot and humid conditions persist but are not as bad with less humidity today; once again, no heat alerts expected. Our ‘feels like’ temp will be just below 105. We still have more hot days ahead, with high pressure creeping back in as it pushes further east over us. But rain chances remain in the forecast.

As for today, our chances of rain are similar to yesterday along the sea breeze with isolated showers on the waters. With moisture building up as we head into the weekend, we see those rain chances return, and it’s looking more promising for most of our viewing area.

Patchy fog will continue for some locations early this morning and Friday due to low-level moisture and drier air above. Should be all clear by late morning. Expect highs in the low 90s today, with lows in the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Have a wonderful day :)

