Less hot today, but heat returns heading into Memorial Day Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Slightly less hot today
- Spotty to isolated showers are possible
A retreating front will continue to trigger possible showers in the Coastal Bend today as winds continue to move in from an easterly direction. Visibility is a minimal issue this morning for some inland neighborhoods. Temperatures will be slightly cooler but still above normal for our afternoon highs.
Change is on the horizon. Subtle changes are coming into the forecast beginning on Memorial Day and beyond. Another cold front will approach the area, bringing a gradual drop to near-average temperatures and a soggy start to next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Not quite as hot
Temperature: High 89ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: 77ºF
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Have a great day!