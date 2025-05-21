Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

Less hot today, but heat returns heading into Memorial Day Weekend

Slightly cooler and more wet extended forecast
Julia Kwedi Wednesday 5/21/25 Sunrise Forecast
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Slightly less hot today
  • Spotty to isolated showers are possible

A retreating front will continue to trigger possible showers in the Coastal Bend today as winds continue to move in from an easterly direction. Visibility is a minimal issue this morning for some inland neighborhoods. Temperatures will be slightly cooler but still above normal for our afternoon highs.

Change is on the horizon. Subtle changes are coming into the forecast beginning on Memorial Day and beyond. Another cold front will approach the area, bringing a gradual drop to near-average temperatures and a soggy start to next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Not quite as hot
Temperature: High 89ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: 77ºF
Winds: S 5-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Have a great day!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.