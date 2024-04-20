Late night showers and t-storms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Saturday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Shower & t-storms possible late tonight through early tomorrow morning

Winds will shift from the SE to NE and will be gusty tomorrow

Cooler below average temps

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Late night showers & t-storms

Temperature: Low 62º

Winds: SE 15 to 20 mph

Tomorrow: Early morning showers then mostly cloudy and windy

Temperature: High 73º

Winds: NE 15 to 22 mph

Monday: Partly sunny and less windy

Temperature: High 76º

Winds: NE 10 to 14 mph

Have a good night!