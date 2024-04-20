Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Late night showers and t-storms

cold front tonight will trigger rain activity
Julia WX 4-20-24
Posted at 6:39 PM, Apr 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-20 19:39:54-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Saturday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Shower & t-storms possible late tonight through early tomorrow morning
  • Winds will shift from the SE to NE and will be gusty tomorrow
  • Cooler below average temps

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Late night showers & t-storms
Temperature: Low 62º
Winds: SE 15 to 20 mph

Tomorrow: Early morning showers then mostly cloudy and windy
Temperature: High 73º
Winds: NE 15 to 22 mph

Monday: Partly sunny and less windy
Temperature: High 76º
Winds: NE 10 to 14 mph

Have a good night!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019