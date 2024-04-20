Late night showers and t-storms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Saturday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Shower & t-storms possible late tonight through early tomorrow morning
- Winds will shift from the SE to NE and will be gusty tomorrow
- Cooler below average temps
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Late night showers & t-storms
Temperature: Low 62º
Winds: SE 15 to 20 mph
Tomorrow: Early morning showers then mostly cloudy and windy
Temperature: High 73º
Winds: NE 15 to 22 mph
Monday: Partly sunny and less windy
Temperature: High 76º
Winds: NE 10 to 14 mph
Have a good night!