CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! As we race towards the end of the work week, we'll be leaving freezing temps behind.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Near freezing or below freezing temps tonight and tomorrow morning
- Warmer conditions tomorrow
- Increasing rain chances for the majority of next week
Conditions are gradually improving each afternoon. We saw afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s under partly sunny skies. The warming trend will continue, but tonight we have to get through our last night of near or below freezing temperatures. The cloud coverage we had this afternoon will clear out tonight, helping temperatures drop.
As of now Freeze Warnings have not been issued because of low confidence of temperatures remaining at 32°F or below for 2 hours or more.
Winds will shift to a southeasterly flow by tomorrow afternoon. That along with sunny skies will allow for an overall warm and pleasant day.
Increasing moisture into the weekend and a passing cold front will usher in daily rain chances next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Fewer clouds, near freezing temps
Temperature: Low 34ºF
Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Friday: Sunny, warmer, and breezy
Temperature: High 60ºF
Winds: N/SE 15-25 mph
Friday Night: Mostly clear
Temperature: Low 34ºF
Winds: Light south winds
Have a good evening!