CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! As we race towards the end of the work week, we'll be leaving freezing temps behind.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Near freezing or below freezing temps tonight and tomorrow morning

Warmer conditions tomorrow

Increasing rain chances for the majority of next week

Conditions are gradually improving each afternoon. We saw afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s under partly sunny skies. The warming trend will continue, but tonight we have to get through our last night of near or below freezing temperatures. The cloud coverage we had this afternoon will clear out tonight, helping temperatures drop.

As of now Freeze Warnings have not been issued because of low confidence of temperatures remaining at 32°F or below for 2 hours or more.

Winds will shift to a southeasterly flow by tomorrow afternoon. That along with sunny skies will allow for an overall warm and pleasant day.

Increasing moisture into the weekend and a passing cold front will usher in daily rain chances next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Fewer clouds, near freezing temps

Temperature: Low 34ºF

Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Friday: Sunny, warmer, and breezy

Temperature: High 60ºF

Winds: N/SE 15-25 mph

Friday Night: Mostly clear

Temperature: Low 34ºF

Winds: Light south winds

Have a good evening!