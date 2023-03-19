Watch Now
Last day of winter cold, dreary and damp for Coastal Bend; warming trend expected through the coming workweek.

Polar air lingers across South Texas this afternoon as overrunning moisture keeps cloud cover and a few showers. Spring arrives Monday, along with a warming trend that will last through the work week.
Cold cloudy day in Corpus Christi - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Minerva Lupe Suarez
Cloudy and cold today; a bit milder Monday
Posted at 2:23 PM, Mar 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-19 15:23:35-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Polar air lingers across South Texas this afternoon as overrunning moisture keeps cloud cover and a few showers in play. Spring arrives on Monday, and along with the change of seasons will come a warming trend that will persist through Thursday. The dome of cold air now overhead will shift eastward Monday, shifting wind to the east and southeast. Highs in the 50s today will warm to the upper 60s Monday before rising into the 70s and 80s Tuesday through the coming weekend. Daybreak temperatures once again dipping into the 40s Monday will moderate to the 50s and 60s midweek before a cold front Friday sends them back into the 50s. The Friday morning cold front also will induce isolated to scattered thunderstorm with its passing, but no additional precipitation of consequence is expected. Breezy to windy conditions will prevail at least through Friday.

