Last day in the 90s this week: Big temperature drop tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! Get outside and enjoy those temperatures in the 90s because this is the last day we'll see those temps this week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Our cold front will pass through early tomorrow morning, bringing us a significant drop in our high temperatures in the low 80s and gusty winds up to 25 mph. These cooler 80 degree temperatures will last through the work week and into the weekend.

Rain chances are low but a pop up shower or two could be in cards for us tomorrow morning or during parts of the afternoon.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 68º

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Cool and windy with a slight chance for showers

Temperature: High 80º

Winds: N 20-25 mph

Wednesday night: Clear, dry and beezy

Temperature: Low 67

Winds: ENE 15-20 mph

