Last day in the 90s this week: Big temperature drop tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! Get outside and enjoy those temperatures in the 90s because this is the last day we'll see those temps this week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Our cold front will pass through early tomorrow morning, bringing us a significant drop in our high temperatures in the low 80s and gusty winds up to 25 mph. These cooler 80 degree temperatures will last through the work week and into the weekend.
Rain chances are low but a pop up shower or two could be in cards for us tomorrow morning or during parts of the afternoon.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 68º
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Cool and windy with a slight chance for showers
Temperature: High 80º
Winds: N 20-25 mph
Wednesday night: Clear, dry and beezy
Temperature: Low 67
Winds: ENE 15-20 mph