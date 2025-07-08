Last day for rain in the forecast before the heat and haze

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Last chance for rain this week
- Stray to isolated showers this morning and this afternoon
- Saharan dust arrives tomorrow
Today is our last opportunity to see rain in the Coastal Bend this week. Stray to isolated showers are possible this morning through the afternoon, and they could become moderate to heavy at times. Conditions will still be warm and muggy with about average temperatures.
With the next thick plume of Saharan dust moving in tomorrow, moisture will decrease as dry air settles in South Texas and will linger through the majority of the rest of the week. Air quality will take a hit and will become unhealthy to sensitive groups beginning tomorrow. This includes those with respiratory issues, asthma, or allergies.
Temperatures will increase to the mid and upper 90s in the second half of the week as drier air allows for hotter conditions.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, stray showers
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Warmd and partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Hot, dry and hazy
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
