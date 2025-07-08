Last day for rain in the forecast before the heat and haze

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

Last chance for rain this week

Stray to isolated showers this morning and this afternoon

Saharan dust arrives tomorrow

Today is our last opportunity to see rain in the Coastal Bend this week. Stray to isolated showers are possible this morning through the afternoon, and they could become moderate to heavy at times. Conditions will still be warm and muggy with about average temperatures.

With the next thick plume of Saharan dust moving in tomorrow, moisture will decrease as dry air settles in South Texas and will linger through the majority of the rest of the week. Air quality will take a hit and will become unhealthy to sensitive groups beginning tomorrow. This includes those with respiratory issues, asthma, or allergies.

Temperatures will increase to the mid and upper 90s in the second half of the week as drier air allows for hotter conditions.

Today: Mostly sunny, stray showers

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Warmd and partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Hot, dry and hazy

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

