Kind of a dreary, damp but mild weekend; any meaningful rain this coming week?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Mostly cloudy, warm and humid conditions will persist with stray to isolated showers this weekend and into next week, with more significant rain coming midweek.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Rainfall totals will be less than 1/10 inch through Monday

Temperatures will be around 10 degrees above normal

Cooler conditions expected behind a cold front later in the week

Best rain chance Wednesday, with maybe 2/3 inch along the coast

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle

Temperature:

Low in the middle 60s

Winds:

South southeast 6 to 9 mph

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy, breezy and warm with isolated showers

Temperature:

High near 80

Winds:

South 10 to 18 mph

Sunday:

Mostly cloudy and warm with patchy drizzle and fog

Temperature:

High near 80

Winds:

Southeast 10 to 17 mph

Rip current risk will remain high but drop to moderate (still dangerous) on Saturday. Be careful out there.

