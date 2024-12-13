Kind of a dreary, damp but mild weekend; any meaningful rain this coming week?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Mostly cloudy, warm and humid conditions will persist with stray to isolated showers this weekend and into next week, with more significant rain coming midweek.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Rainfall totals will be less than 1/10 inch through Monday
- Temperatures will be around 10 degrees above normal
- Cooler conditions expected behind a cold front later in the week
- Best rain chance Wednesday, with maybe 2/3 inch along the coast
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s
Winds:
South southeast 6 to 9 mph
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy, breezy and warm with isolated showers
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
South 10 to 18 mph
Sunday:
Mostly cloudy and warm with patchy drizzle and fog
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 17 mph
Rip current risk will remain high but drop to moderate (still dangerous) on Saturday. Be careful out there.