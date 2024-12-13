Watch Now
Kind of a dreary, damp but mild weekend; any meaningful rain this coming week?

Gulf moisture is pouring into the Coastal Bend, leading to mostly cloudy and showery weekend conditions. Two fronts visit the region next week, and more significant rain is expected by Wednesday.
Great Friday night for a dog walk!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Mostly cloudy, warm and humid conditions will persist with stray to isolated showers this weekend and into next week, with more significant rain coming midweek.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Rainfall totals will be less than 1/10 inch through Monday
  • Temperatures will be around 10 degrees above normal
  • Cooler conditions expected behind a cold front later in the week
  • Best rain chance Wednesday, with maybe 2/3 inch along the coast

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s
Winds:
South southeast 6 to 9 mph

Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy, breezy and warm with isolated showers
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
South 10 to 18 mph

Sunday:
Mostly cloudy and warm with patchy drizzle and fog
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 17 mph
Rip current risk will remain high but drop to moderate (still dangerous) on Saturday. Be careful out there.

