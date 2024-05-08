Watch Now
Weather

Actions

It's not just the heat; it's the humidity and the pollution, but is relief on the way?

thumbnail_AQIStresamline.png
U.S. Depart of Commerce
Air quality and wind flow documenting source region of smoke
thumbnail_AQIStresamline.png
Posted at 3:25 PM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 16:55:23-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Brutal heat combined with air pollution is creating a hazardous environmental condition today and Thursday, but a cold front will clear that out temporarily. Rain chances return this weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Smoke from fires in Mexico have introduced particulates causing hazardous air quality
  • Trapped heat and moisture are resulting in heat indices above 110 degrees
  • A cold front will ease the heat and clear skies Friday
  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms return for the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Cloudy, breezy, hazy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 18 mph

Thursday:
Mostly cloudy with morning fog, then mostly clear and hot in the afternoon
Temperature:
High in the upper 90s with a heat index ~113
Winds:
Southeast 8 to 14 mph

Friday:
Partly cloudy, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
Northeast 15 to 28 mph

Limit your time outdoors today and Thursday, and practice heat safety rules.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019