Isolated to Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Dot Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Weak upper level instability will combine with abundant Gulf moisture to bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms to the Coastal Bend for the rest of the weekend. A cold front arrives Sunday night, but expect stray showers early Monday before dry air prevails for the rest of the week. Rainfall will not be as widespread or as intense as it was Thursday and Friday, but isolated totals may exceed an inch this evening. The expected cold front Sunday night will not be impressive from the temperature perspective, but it will mean sunny afternoons and mild nights with low humidity through the coming work week. Highs will be in the lower 90s, with lows in the middle to upper 60s.