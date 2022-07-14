Isolated to scattered rain chances today and tomorrow, but still very hot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tropical moisture will be on the increase in South Texas which will lead to a few more clouds in the area, along with an increased opportunity to see some long-awaited rainfall.

The problem with this is that not everyone is going to participate in the rainfall chances. The activity will be scattered, at best, on Friday. Otherwise, today and for parts of the day tomorrow it will only be stray to isolated. For those who do happen to get some rainfall, a quarter to half inch of rain is possible. Again, not drought-busting, but very much welcomed.

We do have another round of some Heat Advisories that are in effect today from 1-7 PM for mainly the central part of the Coastal Bend including inland Nueces and Kleberg counties. Add to that, Jim Wells county and LaSalle and Webb counties as well. Heat indices in these regions will approaching 105-115 degrees this afternoon.

Once we get through these limited rain chances the next 48-hours and head into the weekend, Saharan Dust will have moved in and we’ll be back to hazy sunshine and blazing hot and dry conditions where afternoon highs go back into the upper 90s to low 100s for many.

The tropics are all quiet for now, including the Gulf, Caribbean and the Atlantic and no new tropical cyclones are forecast to form in the next 5-days.

Today: A good amount of sunshine with clouds increasing a bit along with a few stray to isolated tropical downpours possible; temperatures still above normal and hot…High: 95…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, humid and mild…Low: 75…Wind: S 4-8 MPH.

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and storms possible as tropical moisture increases; some could be heavy, but temperatures also remain on the hot side…High: 94…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100-109.

Saturday: A few morning showers possible, then turning mainly sunny, hot and hazy with Saharan Dust taking over…High: 96…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 106-112.

Sunday: Hazy sunshine, Saharan Dust, turning windy and remaining scorching hot…High: 98…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-115.

Monday: A few more clouds but a good amount of sunshine, remaining hot, windy and hazy…High: 96…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-115.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, hot, humid and windy…High: 96…Wind: SE 15-30 MPH…Heat Index: 105-115.

Have a great day and hopefully you find one of those tropical downpours at your place!