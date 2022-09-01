Isolated storms through Friday with numerous to likely rain this weekend

CORPUS CHRSITI, Texas — Upper-level high pressure that was once responsible for seeing record high temperatures, abundant sunshine and no rain has moved out west and we have seen quite the dramatic weather pattern shift in South Texas. From sunny, hot and dry to overcast, rainy and mild.

We will end out of the month of August with over 11” of rainfall officially observed at Corpus Christi International. We are just over an inch below normal for this time of year in accumulated rainfall.

As we head into the Memorial Holiday Weekend, we’re going to make up for that, now, small deficit and continue to add more rain to the gauge.

In the meantime, with abundant tropical moisture still in place today and tomorrow, we’ll see isolated to scattered showers and storms develop late morning and early afternoon along the seabreeze. Some of the storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall and brief flash flooding. Overall, compared to previous days, we’ll see a little less activity in the region. This will also allow temperatures to get a bit hotter in the low 90s with heat indices still maxing around 100-110.

Then, by Saturday, another pocket of heavy and dense tropical moisture will move in from the Gulf and begin to increase shower and storms in the area. This pattern will continue into Sunday, Monday and even Tuesday of next week. The Weather Prediction Center has most of the Coastal Bend in the 2-5” category for more rain through early next week.

Residents are encouraged to use caution on the roads, especially when heavy rain is falling. If a road is covered with water, TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN. If road blocks and/or barriers are placed by the city and/or county, do not cross them. Those are in place for your safety.

We will also be keeping an eye on creeks and rivers that may begin to enter flood stages.

We’re getting closer to the peak of hurricane season, September 10th, and were going on almost two months of a quiet Atlantic. There are a couple of disturbances in the far central and northern Atlantic that may turn into a tropical depression in the next few days, but none of them are threatening us here in South Texas.

Today: Partly cloudy skies, humid and very warm with a few isolated to scattered showers and storms; some locally heavy…High: 92…Wind: E 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 100-110.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild and humid…Low: 77…Wind: ENE 3-6 MPH.

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and storms; tapering early to late evening and then picking up around midnight…High: 92…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Saturday: Overcast, likely to numerous showers and storms in the area with locally heavy rain and potential flash flooding…High: 87…Wind: E 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Overcast, rainy and damp with heavy showers and storms with flash flooding potential…High: 86…Wind: E 5-10 MPH.

Labor Day Monday: Still overcast to mainly cloudy skies with showers and storms likely to numerous with potential flash flooding…High: 88…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy skies with scattered to numerous showers and storms with another round of potential flooding possible…High: 88…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH

Have a great day and be safe out there!