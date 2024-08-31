Watch Now
Isolated showers today, better rain chance Sunday then heavy rain at times next week

An area of low pressure over the northwest Gulf of Mexico will meander offshore for the next few days, likely bringing significant rainfall to the Coastal Bend for much of next week.
We are watching two systems primarily; the one in the Gulf south of Beaumont, and the second in the Atlantic moving toward the Caribbean.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Isolated showers will crop up today and be a bit more numerous Sunday, then really ramp up in coverage and intensity early next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Generally favorable outdoor conditions this weekend, but be ready for heavy rain next week
  • Daytime temperatures a bit below normal due to clouds and precipitation

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Partly cloudy with isolated showers
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
Northeast 3 to 6 mph

Tonight:
Partly cloudy with scattered showers, mainly before daybreak
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
East northeast wind 6 to 12 mph

Sunday:
Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 108 degrees
Winds:
East northeast 6 to 12 mph

A good weekend ahead, but keep your umbrella handy next week.

