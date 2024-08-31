Isolated showers today, better rain chance Sunday then heavy rain at times next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Isolated showers will crop up today and be a bit more numerous Sunday, then really ramp up in coverage and intensity early next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Generally favorable outdoor conditions this weekend, but be ready for heavy rain next week
- Daytime temperatures a bit below normal due to clouds and precipitation
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Partly cloudy with isolated showers
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
Northeast 3 to 6 mph
Tonight:
Partly cloudy with scattered showers, mainly before daybreak
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
East northeast wind 6 to 12 mph
Sunday:
Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 108 degrees
Winds:
East northeast 6 to 12 mph
A good weekend ahead, but keep your umbrella handy next week.