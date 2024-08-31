Isolated showers today, better rain chance Sunday then heavy rain at times next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Isolated showers will crop up today and be a bit more numerous Sunday, then really ramp up in coverage and intensity early next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Generally favorable outdoor conditions this weekend, but be ready for heavy rain next week

Daytime temperatures a bit below normal due to clouds and precipitation

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s

Winds:

Northeast 3 to 6 mph

Tonight:

Partly cloudy with scattered showers, mainly before daybreak

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s

Winds:

East northeast wind 6 to 12 mph

Sunday:

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 108 degrees

Winds:

East northeast 6 to 12 mph

A good weekend ahead, but keep your umbrella handy next week.