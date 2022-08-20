Isolated showers to increase overnight, Sunday as tropical moisture overspreads South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rainfall and gusty winds associated with PTC 4 will dominate this weekend, while more significant precipitation returns mid- to late-week. Clouds and rain will keep daytime temperatures generally below normal. Abundant tropical moisture will diminish Monday and Tuesday and upper level high pressure briefly builds over the region, but a strong disturbance moving southward out of the Central Plains will push a surface trough into the area Wednesday and Thursday. That feature will douse the Coastal Bend with another 1 to 3 inches of rain, with isolated showers persisting through the end of the week. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s, with lows in the middle to upper 70s.

