CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rainfall and gusty winds associated with PTC 4 will dominate this weekend, while more significant precipitation returns mid- to late-week. Clouds and rain will keep daytime temperatures generally below normal. Abundant tropical moisture will diminish Monday and Tuesday and upper level high pressure briefly builds over the region, but a strong disturbance moving southward out of the Central Plains will push a surface trough into the area Wednesday and Thursday. That feature will douse the Coastal Bend with another 1 to 3 inches of rain, with isolated showers persisting through the end of the week. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s, with lows in the middle to upper 70s.
Isolated showers to increase overnight, Sunday as tropical moisture overspreads South Texas
Scattered thunderstorms early Sunday as PTC 4 moves inland
Posted at 3:31 PM, Aug 20, 2022
