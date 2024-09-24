Isolated showers through tomorrow before drier air moves in

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! Rain and hit or miss showers are here to stay until dry moves it away.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Showers will begin to dissipate this evening before picking up again tomorrow morning. Similar to today, heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder are possible tomorrow with very warm and humid conditions.

Our next cold front will move in late Wednesday into Thursday morning. This will move dry air into the area removing rain chances and dropping our dew points. But dry air fluctuates our temperatures leading hot afternoons and cool nights.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Warm and humid, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Hot with hit or miss t-showers

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: E/NE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with a chance for some passing showers

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a good evening!