Isolated showers, storms dampen Coastal Plains; drying trend begins Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A pesky upper level over and numerous associated disturbances brought heavy rain to much of South and Central Texas over the past several days, but the low's departure will mean a week of warm and humid but rain-free conditions.

However, by the end of next week, tropical moisture may return showers to the region. In the wake of the upper low, a mid-level area of high pressure will bring mostly sunny afternoons with near normal temperatures.

Overnight lows, with high levels of humidity, will be above normal. That means highs in the upper 80s to around 90, with lows in the middle to upper 70s. By the end of the work week, deep layered tropical moisture begins to edge northward from the Bay of Campeche into South Texas the adjacent coastal waters. Still, at this juncture, only isolated showers will be expected for Saturday week.