Isolated showers/storm today, drying out & hotter by Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The combination of a weak surface frontal boundary and an upper-level disturbance have caused a few showers and thunderstorms in the Coastal Bend. Though most of the activity has not been severe, there have been some spotty locations that have picked up around 1.5-2.5 inches of rainfall locally.

Those two features that brought us the showers and storms yesterday will still be a factor in our weather today and once more tomorrow. Locally heavy rain is the primary hazard to be concerned about, especially since the grounds are still saturated from previous rainfall events. There could be some brief gusty winds, frequent lightning and the possibility for tropical funnel clouds as well.

Despite the rain chances, temperatures have been heating up quite well in the low 90s with heat indices in the low 100s. Today will be no exception to that. If you are working outdoors, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and seek the shaded spots frequently.

Friday and into the weekend will be much drier, hotter, windier and hazier. Quite the pattern coming up! High pressure will take over, winds will gust out of the southeast around 15-25 MPH, high temperatures will start to head above normal and Saharan dust will make things quite hazy and dusty for weekend outdoor activities. Heat indices will soar around 110 each day as well.

Drying trend eases on over into next week as well.

Today: Isolated showers and storms, some locally heavy rain possible; otherwise, hot and humid…High: 93…Wind: NE/NE 6-12 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy with a few coastal showers possible…Low: 75…Wind: SSE 4-8 MPH.

Thursday: One more day of isolated showers/storms, still hot and muggy…High:94…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Friday: High pressure takes over, more sun, windy, hot and humid…High: 95…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Saturday: Mainly sunny, hazy with Saharan dust, windy & sweltering hot…High: 95…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Sunday: Mainly sunny, hot and hazy with breezy conditions…High: 96…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Monday: Sunshine continues with less wind, but still blazing hot and humid…High: 95…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Have a great day!