Isolated showers pepper Coastal Plains early today; may see few more Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While a large dome of high pressure dominates the southern U.S. and shuts down rain chances, a weak disturbance today induced spotty rain showers. We can expect a few showers again Tuesday, but rainfall totals will be meager. Meantime, afternoon heat indices will range from 105 to 109 degrees. Intense heat associated with the upper level ridge will remain mainly north of the Coastal Bend, so air temperatures will remain just above normal, in the lower to middle 90s. Onshore wind will remain in the breezy category, dropping off to light early Monday and allowed fog to develop for your morning drive. Overnight temperatures will dip into the middle 70s.

The tropical Atlantic Basin remains quiet, and Eastern Pacific Tropical Storm Blas and Tropical Depression Celia pose no threat to South Texas.

