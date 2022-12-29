Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Isolated showers and patchy fog lingers along the coast, breezy and warmth continue

Isolated showers developed this afternoon over the northeast Coastal Bend, but dense sea fog will be the main feature tonight and early Saturday. Above normal temperatures to persist into next week.
Windy & Warm
KRIS file
Expect foggy mornings and partly cloudy, warm and breezy afternoons through New Years Day.
Windy & Warm
Posted at 2:23 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 15:29:22-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Isolated showers developed this afternoon over the northeast Coastal Bend, but dense sea fog will be the main feature tonight and early Saturday.

Above-normal temperatures are expected into the middle of next week. A weak disturbance is prompting the rain showers this afternoon and this evening, with a cold front bringing precipitation to an end early Saturday.

Do not anticipate much cooling with the front, as highs will remain in the 70s to lower 80s through Thursday. Another cold front and favorable jet stream dynamics will bring isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday.

Overnight temperatures will linger in the 50s and 60s. Breezy to windy onshore flow is expected on New Year's Day into Monday. Any rainfall totals will be modest.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019