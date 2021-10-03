Isolated Showers Dot Far Western and Northern Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Following late-week heavy rainfall, the weekend has been much drier and the coming week will be drier yet. A weak cold front tonight heralds the coming of dry, stable conditions with no rain expected. Look for sunny, warm afternoons and clear, mild nights through the work week and the coming weekend. Only isolated rain showers dotted far western and northern parts of the Coastal Bend late Sunday, and even that moisture will be absent during the coming week as upper level high pressure resides over the region. Highs will be around the 90 degree mark, with lows in the middle to upper 60s.