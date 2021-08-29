Isolated Showers Dot Coastal Bend, More Heat Monday and Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Landfalling Category 4 Hurricane Ida is thrashing Louisiana, but only isolated rain showers dampen the Coastal Bend late this afternoon.

A Coastal Flood Advisory and high rip current risk continues through tonight, then extreme heat prevails early in the work week. Ida's location and intensity will bring drier air to the Coastal Bend early in the week, which will heat to near record highs for Monday and Tuesday.

A weak disturbance approaches the area from the north midweek and returns scattered showers and thunderstorms. Expect temperatures to return to near normal Wednesday through the weekend, with sea breeze driven scattered showers and thunderstorms in the offing.