CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tropical moisture lingering over the Coastal Bend will keep modest rain chances for Monday, but a late-day cold front promises much drier and mile conditions the rest of the week. Expect another hot afternoon on Monday ahead of that cold front. Thereafter, highs will only manage the middle to upper 80s with lows in the middle to upper 60s. It will be breezy both Tuesday and Wednesday, as north northeasterly flow brings very dry continental air into the region. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Ian intensifies into the major hurricane that will threaten the eastern Gulf of Mexico by midweek.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms today will die around sunset; expect stray showers Monday with cold front
The last rain for several days today and Monday ahead of a cold front that will bring a taste of fall to the Coastal Bend
Posted at 4:59 PM, Sep 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-25 17:59:28-04
