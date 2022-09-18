Watch Now
Isolated showers and thunderstorms Coastal Bend this afternoon; will see them again Monday and Tuesday

Early week showers, storms will give way to extreme heat midweek; heat indices 105 -109 expected
Tom Harris
Upper Level High Pressure Brings Hot and Humid with only Isolated Showers to the Coastal Bend
Posted at 3:02 PM, Sep 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-18 16:02:49-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weekend showers and thunderstorms will be isolated and provide modest rains to the Coastal Bend. Rain chances become even more limited Monday and Tuesday, then return Friday and Saturday. Rain chances will be modest during the first two days of the work week, then high pressure squeezes out moisture and increases heat mid- to late-week. Expect afternoon heat indices of 105 to 110 degrees Monday through Thursday. Increasing cloudiness and rain chances accompany a tropical disturbance moving into the region late Friday through the weekend, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms...especially on Sunday. Highs will range from the lower to middle 90s, with lows in the middle to upper 70s.

Hurricane Fiona will impact Puerto Rico and Hispaniola before through the Bahamas and threatening Bermuda as a major hurricane later in the week. It poses no threat to the U.S., however.

