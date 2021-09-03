Isolated Morning Storms Drop Significant Rain over Northeast Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —The combination of Gulf moisture, a coastal trough and an upper level disturbance brought scattered thunderstorms early today. The storms moved from the coastal waters into northern and eastern parts of the Coastal Bend. Hot, humid and dry conditions will persist area-wide through Labor Day, and only isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected in the coming week. After today, the best chance for rain will be Wednesday through Friday, but only meager rainfall totals are expected. Look for afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 90s, with overnight readings in the middle to lower 70s.