Inland fog lowering visibility early this morning; major cold front with strong storms Friday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major pattern shift is underway for South Texas, with cold air sweeping into the region along with strong thunderstorms late Friday. Expect warm afternoons today and Friday, with much colder air this weekend and well into next week. The initial blast of colder air arrives late Friday afternoon and will induce a line of strong to severe thunderstorms. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has South Texas under a Marginal Risk of severe storms, with the primary threats being damaging wind and large hail. Expect wet, windy and cold conditions Friday night, with rain tapering off Saturday morning. More rain showers and storms are expected Sunday night into early Monday, with a second cold front arriving Monday afternoon to keep things chilly through midweek. Look for afternoon temperatures in the middle 80s today and Friday to tumble into the upper 50s and 60s thereafter, except lower 70s on Monday. Lows in the upper 60s tonight will plunge into the 40s and 50s thereafter.

Hurricane Nicole made landfall overnight in Florida. It will take a track across northern Florida and up into the Southeastern U.S.

