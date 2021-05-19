Ingleside roads barricaded due to high water

INGLESIDE, TEXAS — Ingleside Police Department released a list of areas that are barricaded in the area.

Poinsetta Pl.

Houston St./West Main

Mustang Dr./Coach Emory/Amarillo

Tood Cir./Tiner Ln.

Houston

Sixth St./Avenue A

Houghton/Waco

Beaumont/Waco

Fourth/Avenue D

West Main (Barely passable)

Redwood Ln.

Alvin Moor & Mustang

Avenue J

Main St. Between Port & Kiewit

Hultgreen

Amarillo/Avenue B

Ingleside Police ask that residents stay off the roads if they can, and be safe.