Ingleside roads barricaded due to high water

INGLESIDE, TEXAS — Ingleside Police Department released a list of areas that are barricaded in the area.
- Poinsetta Pl.
- Houston St./West Main
- Mustang Dr./Coach Emory/Amarillo
- Tood Cir./Tiner Ln.
- Houston
- Sixth St./Avenue A
- Houghton/Waco
- Beaumont/Waco
- Fourth/Avenue D
- West Main (Barely passable)
- Redwood Ln.
- Alvin Moor & Mustang
- Avenue J
- Main St. Between Port & Kiewit
- Hultgreen
- Amarillo/Avenue B
Ingleside Police ask that residents stay off the roads if they can, and be safe.