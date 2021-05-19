Watch
Ingleside roads barricaded due to high water

Ingleside Police ask residents to avoid high water areas
Ingleside Police Department
Posted at 12:15 PM, May 19, 2021
INGLESIDE, TEXAS — Ingleside Police Department released a list of areas that are barricaded in the area.

  • Poinsetta Pl.
  • Houston St./West Main
  • Mustang Dr./Coach Emory/Amarillo
  • Tood Cir./Tiner Ln.
  • Houston
  • Sixth St./Avenue A
  • Houghton/Waco
  • Beaumont/Waco
  • Fourth/Avenue D
  • West Main (Barely passable)
  • Redwood Ln.
  • Alvin Moor & Mustang
  • Avenue J
  • Main St. Between Port & Kiewit
  • Hultgreen
  • Amarillo/Avenue B

Ingleside Police ask that residents stay off the roads if they can, and be safe.

