Independence Day Forecast: Partly sunny, hazy, and stray showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Independence Day!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Hot and hazy

Stray showers throughout the day

Moderate heat risk over the holiday weekend

Saharan dust moves in and will last through the weekend

Hot, humid, and hazy conditions are in the forecast for your Independence Day. We'll start the day off on a mostly cloudy note, with more sunshine expected to mix in by midday and continue through the afternoon. Air temperatures will reach the low 90s with feels-like temps approaching the 110s. Heat risk will be in the moderate zone today and over the holiday weekend.;

Stray showers will sprinkle in the area throughout the day but shouldn't disrupt any holiday activities.

A wrinkle in the upper levels will arrive late tonight, so stray showers will potentially increase overnight into early Saturday morning. However, with Saharan dust moving today (meaning drier air) will make it difficult for showers to survive and materialize. Speaking of the Saharan dust, it will continue to roll through South Texas through the weekend until it begins to dissipate early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Independence Day: Partly sunny and hazy, stray showers

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Friday night: Showers possible after midnight

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Early morning showers

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a great day and holiday weekend!