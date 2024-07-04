Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Independence Day Forecast: Hot, humid and breezy

Moderate heat expected this afternoon with feels like temps around 110
Julia WX 7-4-24
Posted at 6:31 AM, Jul 04, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Independence Day! Hot and humid conditions are expected this afternoon with minimal haze. Be sure to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated while you enjoy the holiday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Moderate heat and humidity with a chance for potential heat alerts by this afternoon
  • Less haze but another round of Saharan dust arrives late tonight
  • Rain and t-storms are expected this weekend as Beryl continues its track in the Caribbean

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Hot and humid with possible heat alerts
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and haze returns
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Have a great and safe holiday!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019