Independence Day Forecast: Hot, humid and breezy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Independence Day! Hot and humid conditions are expected this afternoon with minimal haze. Be sure to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated while you enjoy the holiday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Moderate heat and humidity with a chance for potential heat alerts by this afternoon

Less haze but another round of Saharan dust arrives late tonight

Rain and t-storms are expected this weekend as Beryl continues its track in the Caribbean

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Hot and humid with possible heat alerts

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and haze returns

Temperature: Low 80ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Have a great and safe holiday!