Increasing temperatures and wind

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are a fan of the milder temperatures and strong winds, then this forecast is going to be for you!

A strong cold front is currently moving through the Pacific Northwest and headed towards the Four Corner’s area later this afternoon and will help to increase our southeasterly winds here in South Texas.

That will continue to be the case for much of the week until the front arrives on Thursday. Even then, our pressure gradient will remain tight and result in elevated winds through the weekend.

In the meantime, look for above normal temperatures to stick around through Thursday along with gusty winds. With dry conditions over much of South Texas, elevated winds will help to increase or elevate fire weather conditions. Residents are urged to use extreme caution when dealing with outdoors sparks and flames as there have been an increased number of wildfires occurring across the region and keeping our area fire officials very busy. Many Coastal Bend counties are also implementing Burn Bans for their counties. Be sure to check with your County Judge for that information.

When the front arrives on Thursday the cool air will lag way behind the boundary, and we won’t feel the cooler air until Friday morning when temperatures dip back into the upper 30s. Also, the rainfall opportunity will be very slim. There’s just going to be too much wind to produce anything meaningful out there and most of the likely rain will stay to our north and northeast.

Today: A few more clouds, more wind and mild…High: 75…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Tonight: Staying breezy and partly cloudy…Low: 62…Wind: SSE 15-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, very gusty winds and warm…High: 77…Wind: SSE 20-30 MPH & gusting up to 40-45 MPH.

Thursday: Cold front moves in around midday, still very warm and windy with only a stray shower…High: 80…Wind: NNW 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Friday: Much cooler, still some clouds hanging around and remaining breezy…High: 59…Wind: NNE 10-20 MPH.

Weekend Outlook: Partly cloudy, near seasonal temperatures with cold/chilly AM’s and breezy winds…High’s 60s & 70s.

Have a great day!